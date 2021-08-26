Solano tests positive, Posey out of Giants' lineup again

San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be sidelined for at least 10 days.

Following a 3-2 victory over the Mets on Thursday night, manager Gabe Kapler revealed that Solano felt cold-like symptoms earlier in the day. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list just before the game and sent back to the team hotel in New York, where he must quarantine.

The major league-leading Giants continue their road trip Friday night in Atlanta. Kapler said the club had completed contact tracing and only hitting coach Justin Viele will be away from the team as a result of Solano’s positive test.