San Francisco Giants

Solano's pinch-hit, 2-run homer rallies Giants past A's

The NL West-leading Giants rallied past their Bay Area rivals for a second straight day.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Donovan Solano rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano delivered a go-ahead two-run homer on the first pitch he saw from A.J. Puk with two outs in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1.

The NL West-leading Giants rallied past their Bay Area rivals for a second straight day.

Puk couldn’t hold a 1-0 lead after relieving Frankie Montas, who struck out nine over seven scoreless innings in a brilliant duel with Logan Webb. 

Solano connected after Austin Slater drew a walk. Dominic Leone struck out two in the seventh to get the win.