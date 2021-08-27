x
San Francisco Giants

Soler's homer, Pederson's catch lift Braves over Giants 6-5

The Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak.
ATLANTA (AP) - Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak.

Wilmer Flores led off the ninth with a homer against Braves closer Will Smith to trim Atlanta’s lead to one. 

Smith got a groundout and a strikeout before Tommy La Stella drove a high fly to the warning track in right. Pederson overran it slightly but reached back as he jumped into the wall and held on to complete Smith’s 29th save.