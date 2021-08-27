Soler's homer, Pederson's catch lift Braves over Giants 6-5

The Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak.

ATLANTA (AP) - Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak.

Wilmer Flores led off the ninth with a homer against Braves closer Will Smith to trim Atlanta’s lead to one.