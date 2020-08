Friday's victory by Oakland was the first time since 1929 where the Giants blew a ninth inning lead of five runs or more and lose.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Stephen Piscotty hit a tying grand slam in the ninth inning, Mark Canha’s sacrifice fly put Oakland on top in the 10th, and the Athletics stunned the San Francisco Giants 8-7 in the opener of the Bay Bridge Series.

Oakland trailed by five in the ninth inning but rallied to win from such a deficit for the first time since July 15, 1952, according to STATS.