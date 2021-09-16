Tatis hits 39th HR, Padres beat Giants 7-4 to gain on Cards

Evan Longoria homered for the NL West-leading Giants, whose lead over the Dodgers dropped to a game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 39th home run and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 to earn a series split.

The Padres moved within half a game of the Cardinals for the second NL wild card at 76-70.

San Diego starts a three-game series in St. Louis on Friday.

Tatis also singled and walked twice a day after matching a career best with four hits. Tommy Pham and Manny Machado each drove in two runs, and Adam Frazier and Austin Nola had three hits apiece.