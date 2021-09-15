x
San Francisco Giants

Tatis, Padres end 5-game skid, cut Giants' 9-game win streak

Fernando Tatis Jr. matched his career high with four hits, Jurickson Profar homered and the San Diego Padres snapped a five-game skid, holding off San Francisco 9-6
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., left, celebrates with Jurickson Profar after both scored on a two-run double hit by Adam Frazier during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Fernando Tatis Jr. matched his career high with four hits, Jurickson Profar homered and the San Diego Padres snapped a five-game skid, holding off San Francisco 9-6 and ending the Giants’ nine-game winning streak.

Adam Frazier got four hits and Manny Machado doubled twice for the Padres, who trail St. Louis by one game for the second NL wild-card spot. 

San Francisco had its lead in the NL West cut to 1 1/2 games by the Los Angeles Dodgers, with both teams already assured playoff spots. The majors-best Giants hit four home runs but had their longest winning streak since a 10-game run in 2004 come to an end.