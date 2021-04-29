x
San Francisco Giants

Tauchman has 3 hits in SF debut, Giants beat Rockies 7-3

Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Skye Bolt, Matt Wisler (37), Michael Tauchman, and Austin Slater, from left, celebrate after the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3.

Tauchman, acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday, started in center field and went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. 

A backup in New York’s star-studded outfield, the 30-year-old Tauchman is hoping to establish himself as an everyday player. 

Wood held the Rockies hitless through 5 2/3 innings and won his third consecutive start to begin his Giants career. He allowed two runs, four hits and two walks.