Tauchman has 3 hits in SF debut, Giants beat Rockies 7-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Mike Tauchman had three hits in his first game with San Francisco, Alex Wood struck out nine over six innings and the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3.

Tauchman, acquired from the Yankees on Tuesday, started in center field and went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

A backup in New York’s star-studded outfield, the 30-year-old Tauchman is hoping to establish himself as an everyday player.