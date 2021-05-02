Versatile INF La Stella, Giants reach $18.75M, 3-year deal

Tommy La Stella signed an $18.75 million, three-year contract with the Giants, giving the club a reliable left-handed hitter with a track record of getting on base.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Versatile infielder Tommy La Stella completed an $18.75 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, giving the club a reliable left-handed hitter with a track record of getting on base.

The 32-year-old La Stella was a key contributor down the stretch for the Athletics across the bay in Oakland last season after the 2019 All-Star got traded by the Los Angeles Angels in late August.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi values versatility, and La Stella provides it. He played 33 total games at second base during the shortened 60-game 2020 schedule, 10 at first, six at third and another nine as designated hitter.