x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Francisco Giants

Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series

Julio Urías shut down San Francisco and contributed an RBI single for his cause, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 9-2 to even their NL Division Series
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, middle right, celebrates with his team after the Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Julio Urías shut down San Francisco and contributed an RBI single for his cause, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock delivered two-run doubles to blow it open in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 9-2 to even their NL Division Series at one game apiece. 

The reigning World Series champions backed manager Dave Roberts' pledge to play do-or-die ball by continuing to add on, including Will Smith’s leadoff homer in the eighth. 

Now, NL West runner-up Los Angeles is headed home to Chavez Ravine with a chance to ride some momentum. The best-of-five series shifts to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Monday night