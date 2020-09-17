x
San Francisco Giants

Visitors at home, Giants hit 3 HRs and beat Mariners 9-3

The Giants played visitors in their own ballpark against the Mariners, who fled Seattle to play the first of their two-game series in S.F. due to poor air quality.
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford looks up after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria homered for San Francisco, and the visiting Giants playing at home beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3 in a game moved to the Bay Area because of smoky, dangerous air in Western Washington. 

Donovan Solano and Mauricio Dubon hit early RBI singles as the Giants backed Drew Smyly for his first win of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak with a “road” victory at Oracle Park. 

One encouraging development: A familiar mist hovered over the outfield late in the game, not smoke.