Visitors at home, Giants hit 3 HRs and beat Mariners 9-3

The Giants played visitors in their own ballpark against the Mariners, who fled Seattle to play the first of their two-game series in S.F. due to poor air quality.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria homered for San Francisco, and the visiting Giants playing at home beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3 in a game moved to the Bay Area because of smoky, dangerous air in Western Washington.

Donovan Solano and Mauricio Dubon hit early RBI singles as the Giants backed Drew Smyly for his first win of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak with a “road” victory at Oracle Park.