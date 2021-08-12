x
San Francisco Giants

Wade's 3-run homer leads Giants to fifth straight win

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer in the fourth, and the MLB-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 for their fifth straight win.
San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. hits a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer in the fourth, pitcher Logan Webb added a two-run single moments earlier to help his winning cause, and the MLB-leading San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 for their fifth straight win and seventh in eight. 

Alex Dickerson hit an RBI double and Curt Casali doubled in a run to start the six-run fourth for San Francisco, which owns the top record in the big leagues at 74-41. The Giants have the club’s best record through 115 games since the 1993 team was 77-38 in then-manager Dusty Baker’s first year.