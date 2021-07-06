x
San Francisco Giants

Wainwright wins fourth straight decision, Cards beat Giants

Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto yells into his glove as he walks off the mound during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa homered to back Adam Wainwright’s fourth straight winning decision, Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5. 

St. Louis left fielder, and former Elk Grove High School star, Dylan Carlson made a tremendous game-ending catch at the wall with runners on first and third.

Yadier Molina added a run-scoring single in the seventh before Sosa connected in the eighth. 

The Giants scored twice in the bottom half, getting Mike Yastrzemski’s RBI single and a double by Wilmer Flores.