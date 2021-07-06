Wainwright wins fourth straight decision, Cards beat Giants

St. Louis left fielder, and former Elk Grove High School star, Dylan Carlson made a tremendous game-ending catch at the wall with runners to end the game.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Nolan Arenado and Edmundo Sosa homered to back Adam Wainwright’s fourth straight winning decision, Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fourth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5.

St. Louis left fielder, and former Elk Grove High School star, Dylan Carlson made a tremendous game-ending catch at the wall with runners on first and third.

Yadier Molina added a run-scoring single in the seventh before Sosa connected in the eighth.