Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

ATLANTA (AP) - Logan Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0.

San Francisco bounced back after Friday night’s 6-5 loss to the Braves in the series opener snapped its five-game winning streak. Webb was dominant in his 13th consecutive start in which he has not allowed more than two runs. He allowed five hits with one walk.