Smith's pinch 3-run HR in 9th rallies Dodgers past Giants

Los Angeles evened the four-game set at one apiece and moved within one game of the first-place Giants.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Pinch-hitter Will Smith connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from five runs down to defeat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 in the second game of a pivotal series between NL West rivals.

Chris Taylor and Matt Beaty drew walks from Tyler Rogers before Smith hit an 0-1 slider into the left-center stands for the third walk-off homer of his career.

Los Angeles evened the four-game set at one apiece and moved within one game of the first-place Giants.