SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer off Mike Minor in the fifth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Friday night.

Darin Ruf drove in three runs, and Chadwick Tromp had his first major league hit and RBI as the Giants rallied to win after Texas leadoff hitter Shin-Soo Choo hit an opposite field home run on the game’s first pitch.