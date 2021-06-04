Yastrzemski, Giants win 3-2 over Padres; Tatis injured

Pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski launched a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory against the San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski launched a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and Darin Ruf and Evan Longoria also connected to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory against the San Diego Padres, who lost star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a partially dislocated left shoulder.

Tatis was injured taking a hard swing for strike three in the third inning. He winced in pain as he fell to the ground and cradled his left arm.

Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis’ left arm against his body as he walked off the field.