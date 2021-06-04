Yastrzemski, Giants win 3-2 over Padres; Tatis injured

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Mike Yastrzemski launched a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and Darin Ruf and Evan Longoria also connected to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-2 victory against the San Diego Padres, who lost star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a partially dislocated left shoulder.
Tatis was injured taking a hard swing for strike three in the third inning. He winced in pain as he fell to the ground and cradled his left arm.
Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held Tatis’ left arm against his body as he walked off the field.
The Giants capture the series opener and will meet the Padres twice more in the series at PETCO Park.