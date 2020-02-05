MLS to allow individual workouts on team training fields

Major League Soccer is allowing players to return to outdoor team training fields for individual workouts starting next Wednesday.

MLS suspended the season because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, closing all team facilities but asking players to remain in market with their teams.

The league-wide moratorium on group and team training remains in effect through May 15.

MLS says individual workouts must follow certain detailed health and safety protocols.