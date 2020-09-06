NASCAR set to allow fans back in Florida, Alabama

All fans will be screened before entering.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR will allow a limited number of fans to return to races later this month amid the pandemic.

The plan for Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday is to allow up to 1,000 South Florida service members to attend the Cup Series race. Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the front stretch grandstands for the June 21 race.

NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to stay six feet apart from each other and will not have access to the infield.

