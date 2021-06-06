Elk Grove native Kyle Larson wins at Sonoma as Hendrick continues month of dominance

Hendrick drivers have won four straight races dating to Alex Bowman’s May 16 victory.

SONOMA, Calif. — Kyle Larson beat teammate Chase Elliott in overtime at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday to win his second consecutive race. It continued a month of dominance for Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick drivers have won four straight races dating to Alex Bowman’s May 16 victory. Larson’s win a week ago in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway made Rick Hendrick the winningest owner in NASCAR history. It was expected that one of Hendrick’s four drivers would win again on Sunday. But reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott was the favorite.

Instead the win went to Elk Grove native Larson, who now has three victories this season.

