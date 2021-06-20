Larson romps to yet another victory for Hendrick Motorsports

Elk Grove native Kyle Larson kept his winning streak alive, leading for 264 of 300 laps on Sunday, earning his third consecutive victory in a points race.

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) - Kyle Larson went to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week after a dominating run in the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend’s All-Star race.

Rick Hendrick’s cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive weeks.