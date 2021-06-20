x
Larson romps to yet another victory for Hendrick Motorsports

Elk Grove native Kyle Larson kept his winning streak alive, leading for 264 of 300 laps on Sunday, earning his third consecutive victory in a points race.
Credit: AP
Kyle Larson celebrates with the winner's guitar after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) - Kyle Larson went to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week after a dominating run in the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway. 

Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend’s All-Star race. 

Rick Hendrick’s cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive weeks.

 Nashville Superspeedway re-opened this weekend after a decade of dormancy to host the first Cup race in the Nashville-area in 37 years. The winner then at the Fairgrounds was Geoff Bodine in the No. 5 Chevrolet, same as Larson.  