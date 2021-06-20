Larson romps to yet another victory for Hendrick Motorsports

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) - Kyle Larson went to victory lane for the fourth consecutive week after a dominating run in the first Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Larson led 264 of 300 laps Sunday to score his third consecutive win in a points race, fourth straight including last weekend’s All-Star race.
Rick Hendrick’s cars have now been to victory lane six consecutive weeks.
Nashville Superspeedway re-opened this weekend after a decade of dormancy to host the first Cup race in the Nashville-area in 37 years. The winner then at the Fairgrounds was Geoff Bodine in the No. 5 Chevrolet, same as Larson.