Diocese of Sacramento
Jesuit High School
- Cole Bailey (Lacrosse) - Westminster College
- Carter Benbrook (Baseball) - UC Santa Barbara
- Akili Bonner (Football) - University of Wyoming
- Cade Brownholtz (Football) - Oregon State University
- Jackson Canaan (Football) - San Jose State University
- Joseph Cavazos (Water Polo) - Loyola Marymount University
- Cade Cunningham (Football) - West Point USMA
- Sam Daly (Baseball) - Williamette University
- Ryan Garvey (Soccer) - Dominican University of California
- Henry Harvego (Football) - Claremont-McKenna College
- Viliami Hopoi (Rugby) - Iona College
- Laiatu Latu (Football) - University of Washington
- Jake Malaney (Football) - Rutgers University
- Connor McIntee (Football) - Air Force Academy
- Patrick McIntee (Crew) - Oregon State University
- Matthias Milton (Soccer) - CSU Monterey Bay
- Kevin Mitchell (Lacrosse) - St. Michael's College
- Ryan Parry (Golf) - CSU Monterey Bay
- Cade Pilchard (Baseball) - CSU Northridge
- Isaiah Rutherford (Football) - Notre Dame
- Gabe Sabillo (Lacrosse) - Notre Dame de Namur
- Benett Sackheim (Lacrosse) - St. Michael's College
- Max Schumacher (Rugby) - UC Berkeley
- Chase Sienkiewicz (Golf) - University of Arizona
Folsom Unified
Folsom High School
- Elijah Swonger - Southern Oregon
- Joe Wagner - Sacramento State University
- Caleb Nelson - North Dakota
- Chandon Pierre - North Dakota
Elk Grove Unified
Elk Grove High School
- Matt Horne (Football) - Northern Arizona University
- Trevor Brown (Soccer) - CSU East Bay
Cosumnes Oaks High School
- Jacob Trach (Football) - Air Force Academy
- Elijah King (Football) - Montana State University
- Ally Lassetter (Soccer) - San Francisco State University
- Meghan Vlcek (Soccer) - University of Illinois, Springfield
- Zach Larrier (Football) - United States Air Force Academy
- Jehiel Budgett (Football) - UC Davis
Pleasant Grove High School
- Morgan Houston-Shepherd (Soccer) - CSU Long Beach
Sheldon High School
- Nicole Peoples (Soccer) - Academy of the Arts at San Francisco
Valley High School
- Roncelle Waffer (Football) - Western New Mexico University
- Tyler Williams-Cescato (Football) - University of Idaho
From Sacramento to Seattle: Jesuit football star Laiatu Latu discusses his decision to join the Washington Huskies on National Signing Day.