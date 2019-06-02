SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Diocese of Sacramento

Jesuit High School 

  • Cole Bailey (Lacrosse) - Westminster College
  • Carter Benbrook (Baseball) - UC Santa Barbara 
  • Akili Bonner (Football) - University of Wyoming
  • Cade Brownholtz (Football) - Oregon State University
  • Jackson Canaan (Football) - San Jose State University  
  • Joseph Cavazos (Water Polo) - Loyola Marymount University 
  • Cade Cunningham (Football) - West Point USMA
  • Sam Daly (Baseball) - Williamette University 
  • Ryan Garvey (Soccer) - Dominican University of California
  • Henry Harvego (Football) - Claremont-McKenna College
  • Viliami Hopoi (Rugby) - Iona College 
  • Laiatu Latu (Football) - University of Washington 
  • Jake Malaney (Football) - Rutgers University 
  • Connor McIntee (Football) - Air Force Academy 
  • Patrick McIntee (Crew) - Oregon State University 
  • Matthias Milton (Soccer) - CSU Monterey Bay 
  • Kevin Mitchell (Lacrosse) - St. Michael's College
  • Ryan Parry (Golf) - CSU Monterey Bay
  • Cade Pilchard (Baseball) - CSU Northridge 
  • Isaiah Rutherford (Football) - Notre Dame 
  • Gabe Sabillo (Lacrosse) - Notre Dame de Namur 
  • Benett Sackheim (Lacrosse) - St. Michael's College 
  • Max Schumacher (Rugby) - UC Berkeley
  • Chase Sienkiewicz (Golf) - University of Arizona 

Folsom Unified

Folsom High School 

  • Elijah Swonger - Southern Oregon
  • Joe Wagner - Sacramento State University 
  • Caleb Nelson - North Dakota 
  • Chandon Pierre - North Dakota

Elk Grove Unified

Elk Grove High School

  • Matt Horne (Football) - Northern Arizona University
  • Trevor Brown (Soccer) - CSU East Bay 

Cosumnes Oaks High School 

  • Jacob Trach (Football) - Air Force Academy
  • Elijah King (Football) - Montana State University
  • Ally Lassetter (Soccer) - San Francisco State University
  • Meghan Vlcek (Soccer) - University of Illinois, Springfield
  • Zach Larrier (Football) - United States Air Force Academy
  • Jehiel Budgett (Football) - UC Davis 

Pleasant Grove High School

  • Morgan Houston-Shepherd (Soccer) - CSU Long Beach 

Sheldon High School

  • Nicole Peoples (Soccer) - Academy of the Arts at San Francisco

Valley High School

  • Roncelle Waffer (Football) - Western New Mexico University
  • Tyler Williams-Cescato (Football) - University of Idaho
Feb. 6, 2019: Friends, family, coaches and Jesuit High School faculty celebrating student athletes on national signing day at historic Fr. Barry gym
Feb. 6, 2019: Jesuit High School star Isaiah Rutherford is joined by his family to celebrate signing his national letter of intent to play at Notre Dame.
Central Valley High School students Jocelyn Lopez (soccer) and Alex Solis (Baseball) will be attending Stanislaus State!
Central Valley High School students Jocelyn Lopez (soccer) and Alex Solis (Baseball) will be attending Stanislaus State!
Pictured: Elijah Swonger
Pictured: Tyler Hardeman

