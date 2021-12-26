x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

NBA virus numbers still rising, expanded testing begins

Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The NBA's virus numbers continue to rise. By Sunday evening, the number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 116. 

The real number, considering some teams had yet to update injury reports, was believed to be slightly higher. 

It may continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots.

The new testing plan is expected to remain in place until Jan. 8, after weeks of urging by the league and the National Basketball Players Association for players to get boosted.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

Watch more on ABC10: "It's a Wonderful Life" | Jimmy Stewart's daughter reflects on her father and the Christmas classic

In Other News

Richaun Holmes discusses recent experience with a right eye injury, returning to Sacramento Kings