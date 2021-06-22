NBA Draft Lottery: Sacramento Kings get 9th overall pick

The Sacramento Kings will leave the NBA draft lottery with the 9th overall pick.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings, one of the worst teams in the NBA over the past 15 years, didn't catch a break in the draft lottery Tuesday night. They didn't get top selection and will stay with the 9th pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, which the Kings haven't been to in almost two decades, 19 years to be exact, kicked off at 6 p.m., but before the highly anticipated sequel began, ESPN televised the 2021 NBA draft lottery.

Every year, the NBA gathers 14 of the worst teams in the league and gives them a top draft pick with hopes that they will prove as the years go on. Each team has "odds" or a chance to get a top-four pick based on how poorly they played during that season.

If this sounds familiar, it's what Philadelphia 76er fans call "The Process," or what other fans call "tanking."

Teams choose a player, executive, former player, or fan to represent them at the draft. This year, the Kings were represented by general manager Monte McNair.

An NBA representative reads the results from 14 to 1. Bottom to top.

Recent History

According to basketball reference, over the past 15 years, the Kings have had a top-five pick just five times.

2018 | 2nd overall pick | Marvin Bagley III

2017 | 5th overall pick | De'Aaron Fox

2012 | 5th overall pick | Thomas Robinson

2010 | 5th overall pick | DeMarcus Cousins

2009 | 4th overall pick | Tyreke Evans

While the Kings may miss out on top players like Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State, Evan Mobley - USC, Jalen Green - NBA G League, Jalen Suggs - Gonzaga, or Davion Mitchel - Baylor. National College Player of the Year, Luka Garza our of Iowa could be available.

The Top Picks

The Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise’s worst record in nearly 30 years. It paid off. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham with that selection.

If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970. Houston will pick second, Cleveland will pick third, and Toronto will pick fourth.

Look below to see what pick other lottery teams received:

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors (via the Minnesota Timberwolves)

8. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls)

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors

The NBA draft will air on July 29 at 5 p.m. with the first round playing on ESPN and ABC10 and the second round will only be on ESPN.