2021 NBA Draft Lottery: Start time, TV channel, odds, top prospects

The order for the 2021 NBA Draft will be determined at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the video player above is from June 17, 2021.

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday night.

What follows is everything you need to know about this year's lottery, which will determine the selection order of the first 14 picks of the 2021 NBA Draft.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

NBA Draft Lottery rules and odds

As has been the case since 2019, the NBA Draft Lottery will be used to draw the first four picks of this year's draft, which will be held on July 29. All 14 of the league's non-playoff teams have been assigned weighted lottery odds based on their final records for the 2020-21 NBA season.

After the first four picks are selected from the pool of 14 teams, the final 10 picks of the top 14 will fall into order based on how they were previously positioned, with the final 16 picks determined by each playoff team's regular-season record. Each team's odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick (as well as their odds of landing a top-four pick) are as follows:

Houston Rockets: 14.0% (52.1%) Detroit Pistons: 14% (52.1%) Orlando Magic: 14% (52.1%) Oklahoma City Thunder: 11.5% (45.1%) Cleveland Cavaliers: 11.5% (45.1%) Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota): 9.0% (37.2%) Toronto Raptors: 7.5% (31.9%) Orlando Magic (via Chicago): 4.5% (20.3%) Sacramento Kings: 4.5% (20.3%) New Orleans Pelicans: 4.5% (20.3%) Charlotte Hornets: 1.8% (8.5%) San Antonio Spurs: 1.7% (8.0%) Indiana Pacers: 1.0% (4.8%) Golden State Warriors: 0.5% (2.4%)

Top prospects

The top prospects in this year's draft, according to ESPN.com's best available board, are as follows: