9:52 p.m.-CAVS START SECOND QUARTER ON 14-4 SCORING RUN

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had a sluggish start to the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals, but that was far from the case at the beginning of the second period at Quicken Loans Arena Friday night.

The Cavaliers began the second quarter on a 14-4 scoring run and took a one-point lead, 39-38, on a dunk from small forward LeBron James with 7:12 remaining before halftime.

Reserve forward Jeff Green ignited the scoring drive with a three-pointer just 24 seconds into the quarter, and then, center Larry Nance Jr. made his mark on the scoreboard.

After assisting on Green’s triple when he kicked out an offensive rebound to the perimeter, Nance Jr. corralled another carom after James missed a driving layup and got the put-back to go off the glass.

Then, after James completed a three-point play, Nance Jr. took a pass from guard Rodney Hood and threw down a dunk that brought the Cavaliers to within three points of the Warriors with 8:50 to play in the second quarter.

Shooting guard Kyle Korver made two of his three free-throw attempts after being fouled by Warriors guard Klay Thompson while pulling up for a shot from the left wing, James put the Cavaliers in front with a dunk that guard JR Smith assisted on.

The Warriors went scoreless for nearly three straight minutes when the Cavaliers made their run.

9:40 p.m.-WARRIORS LEAD CAVALIERS BY NINE AFTER FIRST QUARTER

CLEVELAND -- The Golden State Warriors rode the momentum from a fast start and 11-3 scoring run midway through the first quarter to a 34-25 advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers after the first 12 minutes of play in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena Friday night.

The Warriors knocked down 13 of their 23 attempts and six of their 10 looks from three-point range, while the Cavaliers struggled through an eight-of-24 showing from the field and three-of-nine performance from long distance in the first quarter.

Point guard Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 12 points and small forward Kevin Durant added eight over the first 12 minutes of play.

Power forward Kevin Love led the way for the Cavaliers with nine points and small forward LeBron James posted eight markers in the first quarter.

9:30 p.m.-GOLDEN STATE GOES BACK UP BY DOUBLE DIGITS

CLEVELAND -- The Golden State Warriors needed just 90 seconds to take a two-point lead and build it into an 11-point advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena Friday night.

An 11-2 scoring run gave the Warriors a 24-13 lead over the Cavaliers with 5:07 to play in the first quarter.

Reserve forward Andre Iguodala started the run with a three-pointer, and then, point guard Stephen Curry followed up by taking the ball away from Cavaliers small forward LeBron James and pulling up for a triple just 22 seconds later.

Although Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson knocked down an 11-footer on the ensuing possession, Warriors forward Draymond Green caught a pass from fellow front-courter Kevin Durant and joined the three-point barrage with a triple of his own.

Durant punctuated the run with a transition dunk after Iguodala pulled down the rebound and Green set him up with the outlet pass.

9:23 p.m.-CAVALIERS RESPOND WITH 8-3 SCORING RUN

CLEVELAND -- Although the Golden State Warriors started strong, the Cleveland Cavaliers responded out of a timeout an closed the gap considerably in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena Friday night.

Courtesy of an 8-3 scoring run, the Cavaliers trimmed Golden State’s lead down to two points, 13-11, with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.

Center Tristan Thompson and small forward LeBron James each made baskets, but the run was capped off by a three-pointer from power forward Kevin Love, and his shot prompted Golden State to call its first timeout of the game.

9:16 p.m.-WARRIORS START GAME ON 10-3 RUN

CLEVELAND -- Down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, the Cleveland Cavaliers had their backs against the wall and no room for error in the 2018 NBA Finals, but the Golden State Warriors were the ones who came out strong to start Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena Friday night.

The Warriors needed less than three minutes to jump out to a 10-3 lead and force the Cavaliers into their first timeout of the game.

While the Cavaliers took a brief lead when shooting guard JR Smith knocked down a three-pointer from the right wing after a drive-and-kick pass from small forward LeBron James, the Warriors scored the next eight points on baskets from Kevin Durant, JaVale McGee and Stephen Curry, as well as a pair of free throws from Curry.

6:30 p.m.-CAVALIERS FOCUSED SOLELY ON GAME 4 AGAINST WARRIORS

CLEVELAND -- Win or there is no tomorrow.

That is what the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals tonight after surrendering a 13-point lead on the way to a 110-102 loss in Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night.

“That's our main focus, Game 4,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said at practice Thursday. “Just tell the guys Games 1 and 3, we had a chance to win.

“We were right in the game with an opportunity to win those games, so we know we can beat this team, and we have to have the confidence to do that. We've got to be better in some areas that we had some breakdowns in, but our focus is not on winning four. Our focus is winning Game 4. That's got to be our mindset.”

Should the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in Game 4 tonight, it would mark the first time Cleveland was swept in a playoff series since small forward LeBron James returned to the team in the summer of 2014 after a four-year run with the Miami Heat.

Also, it would be the second time the Cavaliers have been swept in The Finals, as they lost four straight games to the San Antonio Spurs in 2007.

“When you're playing, the room for error versus a team like this is slim to none,” James said.

“It's like playing the Patriots. It's like playing San Antonio. The room for error is slim to none. When you make mistakes, they make you pay because they're already more talented than you are, but they also have the minds behind it, too, and they also have the championship DNA.”

