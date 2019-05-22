On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers introduced John Beilein as their new head coach.

As it turns out, that's not the only change coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse next season.

One day after Beilein's introductory press conference at Cleveland Clinic Courts, the Cavs, Cleveland Monsters and Canton Charge announced a "restructuring" of their in-game entertainment. In doing so, the Cavs announced they have dropped their 'Cavalier Girls' dance team, which they have replaced with a co-ed dance group.

“Our dance and entertainment teams are always evolving, and we want them to reflect the most contemporary and innovative approach to crowd engagement and entertainment we can provide,” Senior Manager of Dance and Entertainment Katie Gibbons said in a statement. “We’re very excited to introduce fans to these new concepts and teams as we continue to strive to have the best and most diverse fan experience in the NBA, AHL and NBA G League.”

In place of the Cavalier Girls, the Cavs have announced the creation of the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team, a co-ed group described as "a competitive level precision team specializing in high-energy tricks, tumbling and extremely dynamic choreography."

The Monsters, meanwhile, have dropped the "Monsters Hockey Girls," which they have replaced with the similarly co-ed "Monsters Top Line Dance Team."

Other new in-game entertainment at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse next year will include:

Cavs Dancing Dads - "A group of fun-loving dads with extraordinary dance moves."

Cavs Star Squad - "An all-kids team with explosive performances featuring high-flying stunts and acrobatics

The Pogoliers - "An incredible group of athletes performing tricks, flips and leaps up to 10 feet in the air all while on extreme pogo sticks!"

Additionally, the Cavs have announced that the Scream Team, the Slam Squad, 216Stix, the minis, Moondog, Sir CC, Sully and Pozzie will all be returning when Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse reopens following the completion of its renovations this fall.