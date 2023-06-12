x
Nba

Nuggets capture first NBA championship in franchise history

Denver has its first title since joining the league 47 years ago after beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the Finals on Monday night.
Credit: AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front right, during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — The Larry O'Brien trophy has a new home: The Mile High City.

The Denver Nuggets captured their first NBA championship in franchise history on Monday night, defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the Finals at Ball Arena.

It ends a 47-year title-less drought for the organization since joining the league in 1976.

After a sloppy first half, the Nuggets bounced back in the second as Nikola Jokic finished with a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds -- while Michael Porter Jr. also recorded a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Jamal Murray contributed 14 points.

This story will be updated.

