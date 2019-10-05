OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Durant will miss the remainder of Golden State's Western Conference semifinal against the Houston Rockets with a strained right calf.

An MRI exam Thursday confirmed the Warriors' diagnosis of the calf injury. The team was traveling to Houston for Friday's Game 6 but Durant stayed behind in the Bay Area to undergo treatment. He is to be re-evaluated next week, meaning if there is a Game 7 in the series Sunday he would be out of that game as well.

In the third quarter of Wednesday's 104-99 victory at Oracle Arena, Durant limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his right foot following a baseline jumper with 2:11 left in the quarter.

The Warriors feared the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP might have injured his Achilles, a far more serious issue.