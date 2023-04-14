'Go kings!': Rally draws in hundreds of fans as NBA playoffs draw near

The Sacramento Kings are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 airing on ABC10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings fans celebrated the Beam Team at a rally held outside of Golden 1 Center Friday evening.

The rally included performances from the Kings dance team and a drumline, plus free giveaways.

Fans could not be more excited to see the Kings make to the NBA Playoffs, especially after a 17-year playoff drought.

"It means a lot. I grew up in Sac and I went to the games back at Arco. A 17 year drought, it's a long time, so it means a lot," said Spencer Binkerd from Sacramento.

The Kings are set to play the Golden State Warriors Saturday in Game 1, which will be broadcast on ABC10. The game starts at 5:30 p.m.

"The atmosphere in the city. You can feel it," said Amanda Menschel from Sacramento.

Fans are confident the Kings will make it to the finals.

"We're gonna kill the Warriors. I'm thinking a sweep. We don't care if they're the defending champs," said Jamari McMahan from Sacramento.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé reflected on the team's journey at the rally Friday evening. Ranadivé and business partners saved the team when they were in danger of leaving years ago.

"I stood here a few years ago and I said, 'this is your team and it's here to stay' and this here is your success so thank you," he said.

Fans are also excited to see how far the team has come and hoping for the best as the NBA Playoffs begin.

"Just go kings and good luck," said 10-year-old Lou Woodard. "Making it to the playoffs this year so they should win the championship."

