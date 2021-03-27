Los Angeles Lakers rally past Cleveland Cavaliers to snap 4-game losing streak

The Cavs were outscored 28-10 in the third quarter, and Collin Sexton missed his second straight game with a sore hamstring.

LOS ANGELES — (AP) Montrezl Harrell had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86 to snap a four-game losing streak.

It's the Lakers' first win since both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been injured and out of the lineup. James has missed four games after spraining his right ankle on March 20 against Atlanta, and Davis hasn't played since mid-February due to a right calf strain.

Los Angeles trailed 51-44 at halftime before seizing control in the third quarter, scoring 19 of the first 21 points. Harrell and Dennis Schröder scored five points apiece during the run.

After an impressive first half, the Cavs were outscored 28-10 in the third quarter and ended up shooting just 38.8% from the field for the entire game. Larry Nance Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds against his former team, but Collin Sexton missed his second straight game with a sore hamstring.

With the loss, the Cavaliers now sit three games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, which would put them in a play-in tournament for a trip to the playoffs. Cleveland will look to get back in the win column Saturday night when it continues its west coast road trip against the Sacramento Kings.