Lucky fan wins Spurs' Wembanyama rare '1st Card I Ever Signed!' basketball card in San Antonio

"I remember as a kid I had a bunch of different cards," said Wembanyama.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One lucky fan won big in San Antonio at the Topps "Ultimate Collector" event and his prize was just as big as San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

In case you didn't know, Topps held a contest in San Antonio where one fan would go home with the rare "1st Card I Ever Signed!' basketball card autographed by Wemby himself.

The card depicts him in his Mets 92 jersey in the Bowman University Chrome Green Parallel style card back.

"And it's actually my first real sports card. It's got value to my heart," Wembanyama said to Topps. "I remember as a kid I had a bunch of different cards. It's fun for kids but also for grown-ups. For anyone really and it's a good and fun thing to do."

🔥 Talk about the Ultimate Collector Experience!🔥

A huge thank you to all the collectors who attended and to @wemby and @fanaticslive for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. #ToppsUltimateCollector pic.twitter.com/ONLlZ8CBFj — Topps (@Topps) September 24, 2023

The rarity of the card is off-the-chart and could fetch a big price tag now and into the future.

At the event, Wembanyama pulled the winning raffle number (15) and the fan rejoiced with excitement.

He even got to receive the ultra-rare card from the NBA rookie, shake hands with him, and pose for photos.

Talk about a day he'll never forget.

"I told my whole family that I was going to come up here (San Antonio) and win this," the winner Ryan said to Topps.

👏👏 Congrats to lucky collector Ryan for taking home @Wemby’s “1st Card I Ever Signed!” What a night at the Topps Ultimate Collector Experience with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio, TX! #ToppsUltimateCollector pic.twitter.com/SzcZh3w7Sz — Topps (@Topps) September 24, 2023

Wembanyama cards are a hot item.

Recently, a Wembanyama basketball card set a new all-time selling price at auction for well over $67,000.

The final price for the card at the recent Goldin auction was $67,333. It is a Bowman University card in the SuperFractor style.

As the season tip-offs expect more rare types of Wemby cards to come out. Keep an eye out for cards with his Spurs uniform, low card numbers, his autograph, and rare card variants.