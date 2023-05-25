'Changing the game': Magic Johnson praises Nuggets' Nikola Jokic

The Nuggets swept Magic Johnson's Los Angeles Lakers to make their first NBA Finals in the franchise's 47-year history.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are best in the West and headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

The Nuggets completed a historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night with a 113-111 victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic — a two-time NBA MVP — won the Earvin "Magic" Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP award for his performance in the series when he averaged a triple-double with 27 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 11.3 assists.

Magic Johnson — a three-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP — congratulated Jokic on the new MVP award. Johnson also gave some high praise for the Nuggets' big man.

"The Joker is changing the game of basketball right before our very eyes much like Michael, Larry, LeBron, Steph, Kobe, Kareem, and Shaq," Johnson tweeted.

"Congratulations to Denver Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, head coach Michael Malone and the coaching staff, Nikola Jokic and the entire Nuggets team, the city of Denver, CO and all Nuggets fans for advancing to the NBA Finals!" Johnson said.

The Nuggets will next head to the best-of-seven NBA Finals. The series will begin Thursday, June 1.

The Nuggets will play the team that wins the Eastern Conference, either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. The Heat have a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics.

If the Heat advance to the Finals, the Nuggets will host Game 1 and Game 2 at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, June 1, and Sunday, June 4, respectively.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2, 8 p.m. ET (ABC) Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Friday, June 9: Game 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Monday, June 12: Game 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *

Game 5, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) * Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *

Game 6, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 8 p.m. ET (ABC) *

* if necessary

