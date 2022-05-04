x
Morant scores 47 points, Grizzlies tie Warriors at 1 apiece

Ja Morant scored 47 points to carry the Memphis Grizzlies into a tie in the Western Conference semifinals with a 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots next to Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Ja Morant scored 47 points to match his postseason high and carry the Memphis Grizzlies into a tie in the Western Conference semifinals with a 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. 

The NBA’s Most Improved Player became only the third player in league history to have multiple 45-point games in the postseason before turning 23. The other two? LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Stephen Curry finished with 27 points on 3 of 11 shooting outside the arc. The Warriors shot just 7 of 38 from 3-point range. 

