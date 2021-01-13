Reports: Rockets trade James Harden to Brooklyn Nets

Houston will get Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs and four first-round picks, as well as Victor Oladipo.

HOUSTON — The Brooklyn Nets are getting James Harden as part of a trade involving the Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, according to multiple reports.

NBA.com reports Houston will get Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs and four first-round picks, including Cleveland's 2022 first-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks. Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince are headed to Cleveland in the deal.

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks -- and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Houston initially also received Caris LeVert from the Nets but instead will acquire Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for LeVert, per NBA.com.

Rockets are acquiring Caris LeVert in James Harden deal from Brooklyn and sending LeVert to Indiana to acquire two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo -- in addition to the four first-round picks and four draft pick swaps, sources said. https://t.co/3Tsm0dErtP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Harden, after a 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, spoke during the postgame press conference about the state of the Rockets.

"We're just not good enough," he said. "This situation is crazy. It's something that...I don't think can be fixed, so, yeah, thanks."