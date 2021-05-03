Also-ran Kings beat contending Mavs 111-99 to finish sweep

DALLAS (AP) - Buddy Hield scored 27 points, Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento beat Dallas 111-99, giving the also-ran Kings a season sweep of the playoff-contending Mavericks.

All three games were in a span of 15 days. The Mavericks finished the stretch 6-0 against the other teams while going 0-3 for the second time in three seasons against the Kings.