Also-ran Kings beat contending Mavs 111-99 to finish sweep

DALLAS (AP) - Buddy Hield scored 27 points, Marvin Bagley III had 23 points and nine rebounds and Sacramento beat Dallas 111-99, giving the also-ran Kings a season sweep of the playoff-contending Mavericks.
All three games were in a span of 15 days. The Mavericks finished the stretch 6-0 against the other teams while going 0-3 for the second time in three seasons against the Kings.
Luka Doncic scored 30 points before getting ejected in the final minute after his second technical foul. Doncic is one technical away from a one-game suspension.