LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Austin Rivers had a career-high 41 points off the bench and the Houston Rockets used a big third quarter to pull away and cruise to a 129-112 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings fell to 1-5 in the bubble after being eliminated from playoff contention earlier on Sunday when Portland beat the 76ers.