Phoenix Suns won their 10th straight home game, delivering the Sacramento Kings their ninth straight loss on Thursday night.

PHOENIX (AP) - Deandre Ayton scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Devin Booker added 23 points and the Phoenix Suns won their 10th straight home game, beating the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Thursday night.

The Suns haven’t lost in their home arena for nearly a month.

The Suns improved to 40-15 for the season, hitting 40 wins for the first time since 2014.