Sacramento Kings

Barnes hits 3 at buzzer, Kings sink Suns 110-107

Harrison Barnes jumped, turning and rising over Devin Booker's outstretched arm for the game-winning shot and tip-off Sacramento's 4-game road trip with a victory.

PHOENIX — Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer over Devin Booker at the buzzer to lift the Sacramento Kings over the Phoenix Suns 110-107.

The Kings led by as many as 13 points in the fourth but the Suns rallied late. Booker found Mikal Bridges for an alley-oop dunk with 34.7 seconds remaining to tie the game at 107. With 1.4 seconds left, Fox threw a short inbounds pass to Barnes, who was guarded tightly by Booker. 

The 6-foot-8 Barnes jumped, turning and rising over Booker's outstretched arm for the game-winning shot, shouting as it went through the hoop.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

De'Aaron Fox reflects on struggles through first week of the Sacramento Kings, his rough shooting

Kings head coach Luke Walton discusses Sacramento's thrilling 110-107 win over the Suns in Phoenix