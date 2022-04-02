x
Barnes scores 25 in Kings' 2nd win over Rockets in 3 days

Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Houston Rockets 122-117.
HOUSTON (AP) - Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Houston Rockets 122-117. It was the teams' second meeting in three days following Sacramento’s 121-118 win on Wednesday. 

For Sacramento, Damian Jones had 17 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Donte DiVincenzo had 19, and Chimezie Metu had 18. Houston rookie Jalen Green scored a career-high 33 points, including six 3-pointers. He was coming off a 32-point night on Wednesday and topped 20 points for a fifth straight game.

