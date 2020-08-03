PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Bogdan Bogdanovic had 27 points and eight assists, Buddy Hield scored 22 off the bench and the Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-111.

With both teams chasing Memphis for the final Western Conference playoff spot, the Kings won for the fourth time in five games.

The Kings went 21 of 39 on 3-pointers, tying a franchise record for made 3s. They won in Portland for the first time since Dec. 12, 2012.

Hassan Whiteside led the Blazers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

WELCOME BACK:

Richaun Holmes returned to the Kings lineup on Saturday after missing the last 25 games due to a shoulder injury. He played with a minutes restriction, posting 10 points and pulling down eight rebounds in his 19 minutes off the Sacramento bench.

UP NEXT:

The Toronto Raptors are in Sacramento awaiting the Kings to return from Portland. Both teams will meet up at Golden 1 Center on Sunday evening with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m.