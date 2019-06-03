SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Kings conclude their three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they host the Boston Celtics, with a chance to go 2-1 in those games before heading back out on the road on an Eastern coast road trip.

Sacramento improved to 32-31 on the season and snapped a three-game skid with Monday's 115-108 victory over the New York Knicks. Buddy Hield led the way with 28 points and Harrison Barnes chipped in 22 points and 10 rebounds with the win over the Knicks, who they will face again on Saturday to begin the road trip.

The Celtics will come to Golden 1 Center on the second night of a back-to-back after facing the Warriors Tuesday night in Oakland. Boston will be coming into Wednesday's contest with the Kings riding high after up-ending the Warriors 128-95 at Oracle Arena last night. The Celtics (39-26) forced the defending champions into turning the ball over 21 times and held them to just 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Gordon Hayward scored a game-high 30 points off the Celtics bench in the win over Golden State; one of Boston's finest outings of the season, coming into Tuesday's game with the Warriors having lost five of six since the All-Star break.

This will be the Kings first matchup with Boston who swept last season's series over Sacramento. All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is out for Boston tonight. GRAMMY-nominated DJ Steve Aoki will be performing during halftime.

Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings Viewing Details:

WHEN: Wednesday, March 6, 2019

WHERE: Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, California

TIP-OFF: 7 p.m. PST

WHERE TO WATCH: NBC Sports California

