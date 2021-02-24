Nets use balanced scoring to send Kings to 8th straight loss

James Harden recorded his sixth triple-double with the Nets, leading Brooklyn to a 127-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings, on Tuesday night.

The Nets had five players score in double figures. James Harden recorded his sixth triple-double with the Nets, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

Kyrie Irving added 21 points as Brooklyn extended its winning streak to seven games.

The Nets swept their season series with Sacramento.