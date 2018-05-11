One of the Kings' players lost a family member over the weekend.

Sacramento Kings' forward Ben MacLemore is mourning the loss of his brother, Kevin, who died over the weekend.

Kevin McLemore, the brother of Kings guard Ben McLemore passed away this weekend. Kings GM Vlade Divac released this statement below. pic.twitter.com/lK8QqAFXQY — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 5, 2018

In a statement, Kings general manager Vlade Divac said he heartbroken to learn of Kevin's passing.

"I was fortunate to know him and saw firsthand how much joy he brought to Ben and countless others. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out to Ben and his entire family. We respectfully request privacy on behalf of the family as they grieve during this most difficult time," Divac said

Details of his passing have not yet been released.

© 2018 KXTV