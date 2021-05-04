Hield's 18 points, 11 rebounds help Kings top Thunder 103-99

Buddy Hield had 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-99 for their third straight win.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Buddy Hield had 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-99 for their third straight win.

Terence Davis scored 18 points for Sacramento, and Delon Wright had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Kings still hope to qualify for the play-in tournament by reaching the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings.

Darius Bazley had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder.