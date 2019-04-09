SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Hurricane Dorian continues to pummel the Bahamas, Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield is asking others to join his donation efforts. Hield is a native Bahamian, hailing from Grand Bahama Island and has already donated $100,000 to support Hurrican Dorian relief.

"As you know, my country, the Bahamas, has been severely damaged by the Hurricane Dorian. My heart is broken for my fellow Bahamians, especially on the island I was raised on, Grand Bahama," the 26-year-old said on the GoFundMe campaign. "I personally know many people who still need rescuing, and there are thousands without medical help, power, food, or other basic necessities."

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday, Sept. 1 as a Category 5 storm leaving behind catastrophic damage, according to the American Red Cross.

"Bahamians are a strong people, but they still need our help to get them through this," Hield said, promising that any leftover funds will be given to individuals and families who need help rebuilding their lives.

As of 12:23 p.m. Wednesday, 564 donors had raised $25,479 of Hield's one million dollar goal. In addition to the request for funds, his GoFundMe page lists items that the money will be used for.

"Together, our donations can help restore hope, life, and basic human needs to these battered areas," Hield said.

Hield isn't the first Kings player to help his hometown in a time of need. De'Aaron Fox, who grew up in Houston, but was born in New Orleans, donated $25,000 to the Rice Men's Basketball Flood Relief Fund. On top of that, the Sacramento Kings and its fans donated at least $100,000 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

The Buddy Hield Foundation will oversee how the supplies are used and given out to those in need, according to the GoFundMe page.

In addition to Hield's support, the Red Cross is assisting as always. To donate, click here.

