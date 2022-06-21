x
Sacramento Kings

Former Sacramento Kings player Caleb Swanigan dies at 25

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caleb Swanigan. He will be remembered as a great teammate and friend," the Sacramento Kings wrote in a tweet.
In this photo taken Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 is Sacramento Kings NBA basketball player, forward Caleb Swanigan, at the Kings media day in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former Sacramento Kings player Caleb Swanigan has died at 25-years-old.

The Purdue Men's Basketball team said on Twitter Swanigan died on Monday evening.

"Terribly saddened by this. Biggie had a positive influence in everyone’s life. Was such a thoughtful person and gentle soul who had to overcome so much in his life. He will be greatly missed," wrote Purdue Men's Basketball Head Coach, Matt Painter.

On Tuesday the Sacramento Kings released a statement regarding Swanigan's death.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Caleb Swanigan. He will be remembered as a great teammate and friend. Our hearts are with his family during this incredibly difficult time," the Sacramento Kings wrote in a tweet.

