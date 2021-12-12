x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento Kings

Cavaliers score 81 points in first half, beat Kings 117-103

The Cleveland Cavaliers matched their team record with 81 first-half points in a 117-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield (24) passes over Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers matched their team record with 81 first-half points in a 117-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Isaac Okoro scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and a career-best 13 assists for the Cavaliers. 

They held a 29-point lead at intermission and won their third in a row. Cleveland scored 45 points in the second quarter - one shy of its franchise mark - to take an 81-52 lead. 

Buddy Hield had 21 points for the Kings.

Read the full AP story HERE

In Other News

Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry critical of Sacramento’s defense in 142-130 win over Magic