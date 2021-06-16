x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento Kings

Hornets' LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball brings the ball up against the Los Angeles Clippers during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday, June 16, despite his missing 21 games with a fractured wrist. Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award, which was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist. 

Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award.

The award was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. 

Ball was the No. 3 pick in the NBA draft. He led all rookies with averages of 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was third among first-year players with averages of 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.