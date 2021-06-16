Hornets' LaMelo Ball selected NBA Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist.

Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award.

The award was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league.