Paul George scores 17 to lead Clippers past Kings 105-89

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points, Paul George had 17 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Sacramento Kings 105-89.

Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17 points, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles had lost three straight to Sacramento, including twice this season.

Tyrese Haliburton had his fourth consecutive double-double with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento. Chimezie Metu added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Kings welcome back Richaun Holmes, wearing some glasses to protect the eye. Also first look at 10-day players Emmanuel Mudiay and Ade Murkey pic.twitter.com/CTrb3LChMF — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 23, 2021

Tyrese Haliburton is the first Kings player with at least 4 consecutive 20-point, 10-assist games since the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 23, 2021

