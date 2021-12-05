x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento Kings

Davis’ 28 lead Kings to 2nd straight win over Clippers

Terence Davis scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in four nights 104-99
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22), guard Terence Davis (3) and guard De'Aaron Fox (5) compete for a rebound with with Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Kings won 104-99. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Terence Davis scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in four nights with a 104-99 victory. 

Davis made all four of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter and finished 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. Tyrese Haliburton added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for Sacramento, which beat the Clippers 124-115 on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

De’Aaron Fox had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Marvin Bagley III recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. 

In Other News

Kings C Richaun Holmes on holding each other accountable, Sacramento seeking consistency